Owners of New Jersey BYO restaurants are looking to change the state’s liquor license laws, which have been in place since the end of Prohibition. Chef Ehren Ryan, the owner of Common Lot, a BYO in Millburn, made it through the pandemic. Now, with other Jersey restaurant owners, he’s advocating for an updated law allowing BYOs to sell beer, wine and strong ciders, “which would make a drastic change to their profit.” Ryan’s idea for a new license would preserve a competitive advantage for current license holders, as they will be the only restaurants in the state permitted to offer spirits, cocktails and a full bar.

MILLBURN, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO