Kern County, CA

70 years since 1952 earthquake left Kern on shaky ground

By Veronica Morley, 23ABC
 3 days ago

It was the largest earthquake in Southern California since 1857.

Twelve people were killed when a 7.5 Magnitude earthquake hit the White Wolf Fault 23 miles south of Bakersfield. The tremor causing 50 million in damage throughout Kern County. Experts saying much of the damage stemming from the belief that this fault wasn’t a major risk.

“At the time, I think they were used to these surface level strike slip quakes. So when the 1952 quake happened it was partly a strike slip fault but it also had a significant reverse faulting, so it released a lot more energy," said CalTech Seismologist Gabrielle Tepp. Tepp is working in the lab studying how some of these higher magnitude quakes can be better forecasted.

The 1952 quake revealed more about what happens to our surface when an earthquake of this magnitude hits. Dr. Lucy Jones, one of California's top experts on these tremors, told us 20 years ago that this quake was unique to seismologist at the time. The vertical movement of the quake unlike what they'd expected, especially for that fault.

Tepp says they're still learning more about the White Wolf Fault and how earthquakes on a strike slip fault move. She said following the 2019 earthquakes in Ridgecrest, seismologists can now look at how tremors move from one fault to another.

“Now we have to consider that you can get two faults involved or five faults, or even ten faults. Then you get this chain reaction and you end up with a much bigger earthquake than you intended to happen," Tepp said. “A major earthquake doesn’t have to happen on one fault, it can start on neighboring faults or jump from one fault to another.”

Recent studies have explored the impact that oil drilling has on faults, suggesting that the White Wolf Fault was especially susceptible to earthquakes due to its proximity to the Wheeler Ridge oil field.

“We're trying to take what we know now and apply it to what was recorded then, even though back then they didn't have the same technology," said Tepp.

By better understanding the forces that caused the 7.5M earthquake 70 years ago, scientists hope this will improve our chances of forecasting reactions within the earths surface and bring us closer to understanding when those big ones might hit.

SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

Experts can’t explain these rock circles in California deserts

They dot the arid landscape of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, some 500 of them in an area that’s less than 10-square-miles: ancient rings of rock and cleared circles in the soil that experts can’t explain. The mysterious archaeological features elude identification thousands of years after they formed. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Earthquake shook local oil and agriculture economy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County earthquake of 1952 not only impacted architecture but it also impacted the local economy. The third largest earthquake in recorded California history, magnitude 7.3, devastated the small towns of Tehachapi and Arvin, but it wasn’t a one-and-done affair. Seismic instability stuck around for more than a month, breaking […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California forest fire burns out of control near Yosemite

MIDPINES, Calif. (AP) — A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park burned out of control Sunday and has grown into one of California's biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities. Some 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

How much longer will this heat wave last?

The heat wave continues across Kern County, as Bakersfield is expected to see triple-digit heat over the next seven days. A combination of breezy conditions in the mountains, heat and a lack of moisture heighten the risk of wildfires in higher elevations. No rain is expected this week.
KERN COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Chances Of Thunderstorms & Rain Showers All Week

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The Southern California Weather Force has issued a Weather Watch for Monday through Friday for the mountains and high and low deserts. A couple of easterly waves of monsoon moisture coming back in the forecast, bringing a ridge of high pressure over...
ENVIRONMENT
Lucy Jones
KGET 17

Geologist says Kern County has lots of faults

Bakersfield, Calif. — Geologist Emily Fisher tells 17 News at Sunrise about the many fault lines running through Kern County and how they affect the likelihood of earthquakes. She also answers the age-old question of whether there is such a thing as ‘earthquake weather.’
KERN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tehechapi News

70th anniversary of Tehachapi earthquake commemorated

The city of Tehachapi released a short video on July 21 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the devastating earthquake of 1952. Narrated by Tehachapi author and historian Jon Hammond, the video includes images from the aftermath of the earthquake, which killed 12 people.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

Best ways to search for a job, career

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — There are plenty of job opportunities and job fairs happening in Kern County. But applying for a first job or even your next career jump can be daunting especially when you don't know how to start searching. Josh Conner from Jobfest Kern County shares...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern proposes fixes to oil permitting system

Regulatory patches are being proposed to bring Kern's oil and gas permitting system up to the state's environmental standard and potentially let the county resume approving new drilling. A public notice the county paid to have published Thursday listed four steps intended to fix holes in the county's blanket environmental...
KERN COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

River Bottom Brush Fire Grows Overnight to More Than 40 Acres in Riverside County

Firefighters are increasing containment of a brush fire that started late Thursday in Riverside County during a week of warm and dry conditions in Southern California. The Peralta Fire in a river bottom just west of Riverside near Jurupa Regional Park was 30-percent contained early Friday after burning an estimated 43 acres. The fire posed no immediate threat to homes near Riverview and Kern drives.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
californiaglobe.com

California’s Electric High Speed Rail: No Power, No Money, No ‘High Speed’

“If it is built, California’s High-Speed Rail would be the largest public works project in state history. That fact alone appears be intoxicating to state officials, in a perpetual quest to have California be the first state to do anything,” I reported in 2011. That’s how long California’s High Speed Rail has served only as a jobs program and a really bad joke on California voters and taxpayers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
