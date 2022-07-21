ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Menominee Tribe chairman shares more about proposed casino in Kenosha

By Valerie Juarez
 3 days ago
WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — As the Menominee Tribe has announced a new proposal to open a casino in Kenosha, NBC 26 spoke with the tribe's chairman to learn more about what future plans will look like.

The tribe is continuing efforts to partner with Hard Rock International to build a casino and entertainment complex in Kenosha.

Previously in 2015, they had similar plans be approved by the city and county of Kenosha, but those plans were ultimately rejected by then Governor Walker.

"Nothing new, except hoping that the outcome will be new,” said Ronald Corn Sr., Menominee Tribe chairman. "We would be the best neighbor that we could be to the city and county.”

While the Menominee Tribe ranks as one of the largest and poorest tribes in the country, this effort is one of the ways the tribe is exploring to generate revenue.

"One of the challenges is how do you bring your people out of poverty. Without having ample and adequate financial resources, it's really difficult to do. And so I'm really proud of our people and what they've been able to do so far,” said Corn Sr.

And the work doesn't stop there, the tribe said last year after Oneida Nation began sports betting, they also began discussions with the state.

"We are currently negotiating with the state for sports betting in the casino that we have on the reservation. Hoping that comes to fruition rather quickly,” said Corn Sr.

The chairman said he's remaining optimistic.

"What we believe is good for the Menominee, we believe is good for the city of Kenosha, we believe is good for the county of Kenosha and then ultimately the state of Wisconsin,” said Corn Sr.

