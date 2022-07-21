ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate candidate John Fetterman trolls Dr Oz by trying to get him inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame

By Abe Asher
 3 days ago
John Fetterman is again taking aim at his Pennsylvania Senate rival Mehmet Oz over Mr Oz’s longstanding ties to neighbouring New Jersey.

On Thurdsay, Mr Fetterman launched a petition asking that Mr Oz be inducted into the New Jersey State Hall of Fame — noting that Mr Oz spoke at the hall’s induction ceremony in 2019 and hoped to join the ranks of its honourees one day.

“We all know that Dr Oz is so proud of being Jersey Strong,” Mr Fetterman said in an accompanying video. “He’s a huge New Jersey celebrity who’s lived there for three decades. Clearly he loves his home state. To honor Dr Oz’s deep New Jersey roots, we thought it would be a great idea to start a petition and help him reach his dream of being inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.”

In a 2019 interview at the induction ceremony, Mr Oz suggested that great surgeons would be worth honouring alongside great athletes in future years.

“I’m from New Jersey, I appreciate all that our state offers, and we can take who’ve made big, coming from the state — you want to celebrate them,” Mr Oz said. “Because we’re all about resilience, and people have bounced around, and they know how to take a joke. It’s classic New Jersey.”

Mr Fetterman has made Mr Oz’s residency status perhaps the most visible issue of an incredibly critical race in the Republican effort to wrest control of the Senate away from the Democrats.

In recent weeks, Mr Fetterman has lambasted Mr Oz for filming a campaign video at his New Jersey home, begun selling Dr Oz for New Jersey merchandise, posted a video of Jersey Shore star Snooki trolling Mr Oz, and called Mr Oz a tourist for visiting Pat’s and Geno’s for cheesestakes in South Philadelphia.

Mr Oz is a longtime resident of New Jersey who owns a masion in Cliffside Park, but registered to vote at his in-laws’ Pennsylvania address in the buildup to the 2020 election and announced his candidacy in the commonwealth just more than a year later.

Mr Oz’s shallow roots in Pennsylvania, plus his outsize wealth, have perhaps made him a weaker candidate in a race that should be favourable to Republicans. Mr Fetterman has led in every public poll of the matchup so far, with three June surveys finding him ahead by four, six, and nine points, respectively.

Mr Oz has responded in recent days by critcising Mr Fetterman’s politics as extreme and casting doubt on his fitness as Mr Fetterman recovers from a stroke suffered just prior to his dominant win in the Democratic primary. Mr Fetterman, who recently sat for his first interview since suffering the stroke, said that he will return to the campaign trail “very soon.”

Comments / 94

Jim Pearson
3d ago

I have not heard anything from Fetterman about his political agenda. All I’m hearing from him is his attacks on Oz. I guess when your health is compromised and you don’t have a lot of accomplishments you go into attack mode. Let’s hear what the democratic agenda is for Pennsylvania. Sounds like Fetterman is a little afraid of Oz.

Reply(29)
39
Peggy
3d ago

This is a guy that was OK with shutting down our schools and our businesses forcing our children to wear mask I’m voting for someone who can make healthier decisions for Pennsylvania I’m voting for Oz.

Reply(11)
36
jim McCue
3d ago

He attacks Oz because he has done NOTHING!!! his whole political career accept take taxpayers money. and now his 3 main political endorsers Elizabeth let's give everything for free Warren, AOC let's give everything away I hate America and I'm a socialist when it fits my agenda, and Bernie me and Fetterman are hand in hand socialists together. If you hate Pennsylvania and America Fetterman is the socialist for you.

Reply(6)
21
