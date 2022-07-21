ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, TX

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players react to Ainias Smith arrest

By Travis L. Brown
Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher declined to comment on the recent arrest of wide receiver Ainias Smith at the Southeastern Conference Media Days on Thursday. “We’ll wait for the facts to come out, and we have no more comment at this particular time,” Fisher...

theeagle.com

