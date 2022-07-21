Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players react to Ainias Smith arrest

This stunning, open-concept home sits on a corner lot in the highly desirable Castlegate II of South College Station, built by David Weekley homes encorporating the Landers floor plan. Expansive ceilings and abundant natural lighting greet you upon entry to this immaculate home with gorgeous wrought iron staircase and beautiful engineered wood flooring. Spacious formal living and dining spaces make for easy entertaining. The large family room is light and bright and adjacent to the upgraded kitchen with massive center island, white cabinetry, and tile backsplash. This area is the heart of the home with its stainless steel appliances, gas stovetop, built-in oven and microwave, walk-in pantry, and breakfast area. The primary suite is situated downstairs with a sitting area, and bath with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. An additional bedroom with an ensuite bath completes the first floor. Upstairs, you will find two bedrooms, movie room with closet, and flex space used as a game room overlooking the living area below. Close to Spring Creek Elementary, HEB Towerpoint, retail, medical, and restaurants. Don't miss the subdivision pool, ponds, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, and walking trails! Make your appointment today to see this great home in Aggieland!

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO