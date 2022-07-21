ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2022-23

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
All Times Eastern
Friday, October 14

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 15

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 16

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday, October 17

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, October 18

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#San Jose#Wilkes Barre Scranton#Hershey
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy