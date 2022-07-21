American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2022-23
|All Times Eastern
|Friday, October 14
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, October 15
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, October 16
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.
|Monday, October 17
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday, October 18
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
