South Carolina One of the Cheapest States to Live in for 2022

By Randi Moultrie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAverage rent: $1,375 (including Nashville) Now, before we discussed which state was the cheapest to live in. That’s all great, but sometimes you want to go where the money is at. You know, where the money resides! Now, we’re learning that North Carolina has one of the wealthiest cities in America....

Comments / 4

Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
House Digest

The 3 Worst States To Live In If You're Single

When you think of the best places to score dates, you likely think of busy, bustling cities with a great nightlife and social scene, such as New York City or Los Angeles -– simply because of the large population and wide breadth of locations in the city to meet people. And while WalletHub notes that singles who live in locations with a relatively high population and a good social scene tend to be luckier in love than those who don't, Zillow says another factor plays an even bigger role in determining whether or not a particular location is good for singles –- affordability.
deseret.com

A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?

As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
TheStreet

Here's Where You Can Get a Waterfront House For Under $250,000

When you ask people about their dreams for the future, how many times does "little house by the beach" come up?. The vision of a retirement spent waking up, listening to the waves and then getting on with your day is strong enough to keep many a bored person chugging away through those earning years.
Alina Andras

3 gorgeous but underrated places in Georgia

Have you ever been to Georgia? If you have never visited this beautiful state, then you should know that you are missing out on some stunning scenery. While it is true that Georgia is not one of the most popular holiday destinations among Americans, it is definitely a place that is worth exploring.
The Associated Press

Bodies of migrants who died in Texas trailer come to Mexico

SAN MARCOS ATEXQUILAPAN, Mexico (AP) — After days of preparation and donations to cover funeral costs, this mountain community in eastern Mexico on Thursday mourned the return of three teens, all cousins, lost among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in San Antonio, Texas. The previous 24 hours were a flurry of activity as residents of San Marcos Atexquilapan stepped forward to help the Olivares family receive the bodies of brothers Jaír and Yovani Valencia Olivares, ages 19 and 16, as well as their cousin, 16-year-old Misael Olivares. Women cleaned banana leaves to make tamales, men carried chairs from one house to another, while the boys’ friends plastered a wall with photos of all three. Similar scenes of solemn preparation played out across Mexico as the bodies of 16 of those lost in the tragedy were brought back on two military flights Wednesday and then sent to their hometowns and at least one more flight was planned. Mexico’s Foreign Affairs ministry said it would bring back 25 of Mexico’s 26 victims in accordance with their families’ wishes.
Comments / 0

