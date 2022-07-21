ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBLA looks for intense competition and rivalries

By Brian Rudman
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – Lacrosse fans in Binghamton will have a new opportunity to watch the game they love in the area.

Earlier this week, the Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) announced the cities in which teams will play in the leagues inaugural season, Binghamton being one of them.

Nothing has been made official in terms of home arena, but the league is hoping the Binghamton team will play their home games at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, also the home of the Binghamton Black Bears of the FPHL.

The leagues hope with the city selections was to create avenues for intense competition between markets close to each other geographically.

“Looking to build rivalries,” League Commissioner Steve Donner said. “Binghamton, Syracuse have been rivals in the American Hockey League for years. Binghamton and Elmira were rivals in the United Hockey League for years, they’re gonna be hockey rivals again this fall and we felt we were gonna work hard to put a team in Elmira. So we felt, what a great rivalry for those two.”

Not much has been announced in terms of league format beyond where the teams will be based out of.

What is known is that there will be 8 teams, playing in 1 division.

The regular season will run from the end of December through the middle of April.

Once the regular season ends, the top 4 teams will make a single elimination playoff tournament.

“Immediately after the regular season, top four teams will get in,” Donner said. “Home field advantage goes to the top teams. Single elimination playoffs like football. So every game is both an event and a really important event.”

Creating a fun atmosphere is also a focus of the league.

According to Donner, festivities will be held before, during and after each game to help engage with fans.

“A very interactive PA announcer,” Donner said. “Sometimes play-by-play, sometimes cheerleader. Active music, it’ll be somewhere between a really exciting sporting event and a rock concert.”

The league as a whole is also focused on fan engagement, which lead to their formula for naming the teams.

That important job is up to the fans, who can submit name candidates, before voting on the finalists starting on August 2nd.

