Saint Joseph County, IN

Boys & Girls Clubs sends off campers with a splash

By Matt Gotsch
WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Boy & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County is celebrating another great summer camp. Today was the last day of their 7-week summer program that served 1,600 kids across St. Joseph County. This year was the largest summer program in the history of Boys...

www.wndu.com

WNDU

Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was killed in an accidental shooting in Howard Township Sunday. Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Detroit Road around 3 p.m. There they found Brittany Young, 35, shot. She later died from her injuries. The initial investigation found the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northwestern Noble County in northeastern Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Western Lagrange County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southern Cass County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 657 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edwardsburg to near Osceola to near Bremen, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Niles, Sturgis, Nappanee, Bremen, Ligonier, Georgetown, Syracuse, Lagrange, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Constantine and Wakarusa. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 72 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Indiana Michigan Power reporting over 7,000 people without power

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana Michigan Power is currently reporting over 7,000 customers are without power after storms rolled through Michiana Saturday morning. Areas like Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph, Michigan currently have over 600 people without power, and South Bend has almost 1,000 people without power. Places like Jamestown, and Oseola are also seeing hundreds of people without power. There is not currently a timetable for when power will be back for those without power.
SOUTH BEND, IN
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
City
South Bend, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berrien; Cass; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northwestern Noble County in northeastern Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Western Lagrange County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southern Cass County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 657 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edwardsburg to near Osceola to near Bremen, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Niles, Sturgis, Nappanee, Bremen, Ligonier, Georgetown, Syracuse, Lagrange, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Constantine and Wakarusa. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 72 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
cbs4indy.com

Indiana police officer arrested for on-duty OWI 1 month after being sworn in

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana police officer was arrested for allegedly being intoxicated while on the job, just one month after he was sworn in to the Vevay Police Department. An initial report by the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office showed that several coworkers said they smelled alcohol...
VEVAY, IN
103GBF

Indiana Doctor Clarifies Who is Currently Eligible for 2nd COVID Boosters

COVID-19 doesn't dominate the headlines like it used to when it first began to spread in early 2020. While it is still very much a part of our daily lives, most of us seem to have moved on and resumed our pre-pandemic routines. However, with the Omicron variant's BA.5 mutation, case numbers are starting to rise again across the country, including here in the Tri-State where nearly every county in our area is listed as "High" on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Community Levels map.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Single-vehicle crash on I-65 claims 1 life

INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police began receiving reports of a crash on I-65 at the 105.5 marker, southbound. The calls that dispatch received were reporting that the driver was possibly entrapped and unconscious. When troopers arrived, they found the passenger car to be severely...
WRTV

What you need to know ahead of Indiana’s special session

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers will reconvene at the State House on Monday. The special session was originally called to take place on July 5. It was called by Governor Eric Holcomb for inflation relief. Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, abortion access will now also...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Man accused of molesting child, says he doesn't see himself as threat to victim

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly molesting a child on two different occasions, later claiming he doesn't see himself as a threat to the victim, according to the probable cause affidavit. James Morris, 40, was charged with two counts of child molesting. On February 22,...
WIBC.com

The Future of Steel and of Indiana Jobs

WASHINGTON--The future of steel is the future of jobs in Indiana, especially the northwest corner, which is one of the largest steel-producing areas in the United States. Rep. Frank Mrvan (D), who represents that area in DC, says the industry’s health will depend upon how much steel is called for. Much of that is for projects called for in the infrastructure law.
INDIANA STATE

