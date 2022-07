LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting Sunday in the Portland neighborhood. According to LMPD, the call came in around 10:30p.m. of a report of shooting at the Boone’s Marathon at N 22nd Street and Lytle Street. Initial reports stated that a woman was shot and the suspect ran from the scene.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO