July DJ of the Month

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
Last night (July 21), American Pickers star Mike Wolfe shared the heartbreaking news that his longtime friend and co-star, Frank Fritz, had been hospitalized following a stroke. No further news was released, leading to fear and speculation among the Pickers fanbase. Robbie Wolfe, however, has now revealed that Frank Fritz...
SINGER and actress Shonka Dukureh has died at the age of 44. The blues vocalist was found in her Nashville apartment on Thursday morning after police responded to a call from her neighbor. One of Shonka's children found her unresponsive in their home and went to a neighbor's apartment for...
Jessica Swale first adapted Clive King’s children’s book for a production at Grosvenor Park in 2016. She has returned to it with a twist. This time, she has written it for two deaf actors in the leads and a production, by Harry Jardine, that is signed throughout. Now...
Netflix has boarded its latest BBC drama, Champion, the show from award-winning Queenie writer Candice Carty-Williams, which has unveiled cast. The streamer will take rights outside of the UK and Ireland on the eight-part musical drama. Top Boy star Malcolm Kamulete is leading alongside newcomers Déja J Bowens and musician...
Comments / 0