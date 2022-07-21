Odessa drivers talk about falling gas prices

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Drivers in the Lone Star State are finally seeing some relief at the pump.

AAA Texas says the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.95, and some West Texas gas stations are beating that average.

And while the record-breaking inflation doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, the pain at the pump has gotten a little bit less painful, and Odessa drivers have some thoughts on that.

“It’s great to see gas prices come down, and with everything else going up, it helps. It really does,” said Odessa driver Edward Gallegos.

“I’ll take any penny and discounts that we can get, but it’s like putting lipstick on a pig,” said West Texas driver Kathy Zapata.

“It is cheaper for me but it’s still kind of expensive. It used to be like $2 a gallon, and that was a lot cheaper,” said Odessa driver April Saucedo.

AAA Texas says on average Texas gas prices have gone down 19¢ in the last week but are stil $1.12 more per gallon than this time last year.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.44, and AAA Texas says Lone Star State drivers are paying the lowest average gas price in the country. AAA Texas also says there are many reasons for the current gas price dip, but that an unstable market seems to be the main cause.

