ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC’s Reagan National Airport briefly halts flights after drone reported in area

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joZG5_0goHdW2100
Tweet

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted flights at Reagan National Airport in the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday after a drone was spotted nearby.

The FAA said in a statement they stopped arrivals and departures for 13 minutes early in the afternoon and local authorities were notified.

Reagan Airport acknowledged the issue on Twitter, saying flights were halted around 1:30 p.m. and it took until 2:15 p.m. for normal operations to resume.

The Hill has reached out to the Arlington, Va., police department for comment on the investigation into who was flying the drone.

Drones flying near airports have become a bigger problem in recent years, with drone operators normally needing to get permission before flying too close to airports.

Updated at 7:55 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

647K+
Followers
76K+
Post
488M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy