STURGIS, S.D. — The U.S. flag can mean something different for everyone, but it still brings people together. Young and old came together to help put up 801 U.S. flags on display as a tribute to all service men and women — past and present — on Freedom Field at Buffalo Chip in a celebration that has run for nearly 20 years.

STURGIS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO