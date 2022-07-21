ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Grove City August events

By Submitted content
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Summer events still are happening in Grove City before the school year begins. Join Grove City partners for events and activities throughout the summer. For more information about the following events, go to grovecityohio.gov unless otherwise noted.

Aug. 3

The Grove City Community Drive-in Movie Series, starting at 8 p.m., features “Encanto” rescheduled from June. Grab a lawn chair or blanket and head to The Naz Church to enjoy the fresh summer night air while viewing the movie.

Aug. 5

Grove City will observe National Purple Heart Day with a 10 a.m. ceremony honoring Purple Heart recipients and their families at the Purple Heart Memorial Walk in Henceroth Park, 2075 Mallow Lane. The public is encouraged to visit the Purple Heart Memorial Walk Flags of Heroes, view its memorials and pay homage to our community’s wounded and fallen heroes. The Walk will be framed with full-size American flags and illuminated for after-dark, reflective strolls from Aug. 5 through the morning of Aug. 9.

Aug. 5, 19, 26 and 27

Grove City Concert Series, 7-8:30 p.m., with The Conspiracy Band, the Ladies of Longford, Nacho Street Band and 50 Steps Up (Saturday concert rescheduled from July) in Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

Aug. 5 and 19

Enjoy an evening of fun and entertainment from 4 to 9 p.m. Food trucks, local eateries and quaint shops are ready to serve in the historic Town Center for the Heart of Grove City Food Trucks & Shop Hop. Travel on culinary adventures and enjoy specials from the great establishments while relaxing in the town center. Go to heartofgrovecity.org for details.

Aug. 5

Visit Grove City, 3995 Broadway, hosts Meet the Author Kelli Milligan-Stammen, writer of “For What It's Worth,” from 6 to 8 p.m.

Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27

Browse through a cornucopia of produce, flowers, plants and homemade baked goods in the open-air Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market in historic Grove City Town Center, 3444 Park St., 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Go to gcchamber.org for details.

Aug. 6

Join Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage at 9 a.m. Aug. 6, for the Bike with Mayor Ike on a friendly 5.5-mile fun ride. Pre-register online or in person at the Heritage Bikes bike corral. Pre-registration is encouraged.

Aug. 6

Explore fun ways to create a healthy lifestyle while making a positive impact on the environment at the Grove City EcoFest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6. Gather with friends and neighbors in Town Center Park, 3359 Park St., for this waste-less event. Visit the Art & Kids Zone featuring hands-on, recycling activities, live animals, crafts and games. Discover eco-practices and learn to reuse and reduce household and work products in the Sustainability Zone. The Health and Wellness Zone highlights local businesses demonstrating eco-friendly products, services and wellness programs.

Aug. 13

The Heart of Grove City Craft Distillers Festival is back and better. From 1 to 10 p.m. Aug. 13 in historic Grove City Town Center, enjoy live entertainment, food trucks, cigars and a variety of fine spirits. Come early and experience Town Center shopping and dining. Gather with friends at the Grove City Distillers Festival. Go to heartofgrovecity.org for details.

Aug. 14

This is the moment we've all been waiting for, The HeART-of-it-ALL, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. DIY painting sessions, tasting sweet flavorful Ohio wines and shopping with local crafters and vendors. Pair your wines with great hors d'oeuvres . Painting starts promptly at noon. Go to festivalnet.com .

Aug. 25

Take a self-guided tour of the buildings and experience living history from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House in Century Village. Tours are also available by appointment at other historic sites. Learn more at grovecityohhistory.org .

The Columbus Dispatch

Community Policy