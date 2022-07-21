Pueblo police say man accused of killing Chelsea Longshore thought she was someone else

Police believe a Pueblo man charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Chelsea Longshore thought she was someone else.

Longshore was fatally shot during a social gathering on May 27. On July 19, Pueblo police arrested Tyler Mitchell, 33, who now faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with her death. Mitchell was considered a person of interest in the case prior to his arrest this month.

Arrest documents obtained by The Pueblo Chieftain detail why police believe Mitchell shot Longshore.

According to the those documents, a friend of Mitchell's told police that he had met Longshore in Canon City a few days prior to Longshore's death and had been hanging out with her since.

The friend told police he brought Longshore to Mitchell's residence about 11 p.m. May 27. The four of them sat down in a square-like shape, Mitchell's wife told police, with her mainly speaking to Longshore and Mitchell mainly talking to his friend, according to arrest documents.

Mitchell was allegedly drinking 100-proof vodka. In an early June interview with police, Mitchell stated that he drank 100-proof alcohol every day.

The arrest documents allege that about an hour into the get-together, Mitchell turned to Longshore and asked her if she was another woman who had reported him previously to law enforcement several months prior. The woman Mitchell referenced had reported him for shooting a gun in the air, according to the affidavit, which had lead to his arrest at the time.

Longshore replied, "no, my name is Chelsea," and returned to her conversation with Mitchell's wife, according to the documents.

Mitchell's wife told police that approximately 30 minutes later, she heard Mitchell talking to his friend and asking "is that that (expletive)". His friend appeared confused and asked who he was referencing. Tyler allegedly replied "the (expletive) that snitched." Out of the corner of her eye, Mitchell's wife said she saw Mitchell stand up and take a step toward Longshore, and then heard a gunshot.

She told police she thought that maybe Mitchell had discharged the gun into the ceiling but then saw that Longshore had been shot.

According to the arrest documents, Mitchell's wife told police that he forced her to leave the scene with him, driving until they ran out of gas just outside of the town of Fowler, and walked into town to stay at the Fountain Inn.

She told police Mitchell continued drinking at the inn, until he could not walk, talk or follow his wife, who allegedly used this as her opportunity to escape, taking a bus and train to Newton, Kansas, where her parents picked her up.

Another friend told police that Mitchell drunkenly admitted in a phone call to shooting a "blonde girl" because "she wouldn't shut up."

Mitchell's wife told police that Mitchell had previously gotten violent while drunk, including giving her black eyes, and throwing knives at her.

Police say Mitchell knew exactly where Longshore had been shot, but claimed it was by someone else.

Mitchell was also allegedly able to accurately describe the firearm and admitted to possessing the firearm and placing the magazine for the firearm on top of the fridge, according to the affidavit.

Police say Mitchell had what appeared to be blood on his clothing and person when he was contacted by Fowler Police at Fountain Inn on May 31 on a disturbance call.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

