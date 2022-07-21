ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Former Judge’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Leads To Reversal Of Dealer’s Conviction, New Trial Granted

By Jennifer Pierce
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
A drug trafficking conviction made in a disgraced, former judge's Oklahoma County courtroom was overturned on Thursday by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. The 25-page opinion spelled out 36-year-old Aaron’s Fort’s appeal and the courts’ decision.

Fort argued he did not get a fair trial in 2019 due to former Judge Tim Henderson’s sexual relationship with one of the prosecutors on his case. According to an OSBI investigation, the trial was during the same time Henderson had a sexual relationship with the prosecutor.

Fort’s Public Defender Hallie Bovos offered a statement to her client’s reversed conviction. Bovos said, “Justice has been served today. Mr. Fort’s constitutional right to a fair trial has been protected.”

Fort’s last court appearance was January when a judge ruled Fort did not receive a fair trial based on evidence from his attorneys. The court of criminal appeals agreed with the judge and overturned the conviction based on judicial bias.

Henderson has maintained the sexual relationships with the women were consensual. The victims alleged they were sexually abused and assaulted. So far, Henderson has not been charged with any crimes.

Henderson’s attorney Tracy Shumacher confirmed to News 9 she was aware of a multi-county grand jury investigation involving the former judge but could not comment on any details.

Defense attorneys said Fort's overturned case set legal precedence and anticipated more appeals.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office will now prepare for a new trial and released a statement in response. David Prater said, "I respect the decision by the Court and completely agree with their rationale and conclusions."

Fort’s new trial date has not been set.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

