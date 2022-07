MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It’s the third month in row unemployment has gone down. Locally owned businesses are staying afloat after battling to keep staff on board this year. "We've had a pretty solid staff luckily up until the last few months. That's when I really started seeing those issues. We are getting people applying, it's just the challenges we are seeing are getting people to show up for their interviews," said Michael Lindley, general manager for El Papi.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO