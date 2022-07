For those who have been playing Modern for years, there is one creature that has always remained relevant regardless of meta. The two-mana menace has been a staple for decks like Jund, The Rock and even some Death’s Shadow’s variants. So when Wizards made the sudden announcement earlier this week about a couple of new Anthology sets, it’s no surprise people were excited to see that lovable face once again. Tarmogoyf is making its way to Magic: Arena as it joins the digital realm through the Historic Anthologies set.

