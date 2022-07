Stuff the Bus helps local students get the tools they need for the upcoming school year! In 2021, we collected nearly $15,000 worth of supplies, impacting over 10,000 students in 53 schools across Okaloosa & Walton counties. Without our community's generosity, students would lack the supplies they need to be successful during the school year.

