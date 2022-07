PEORIA (25 News Now) - Everybody has a way of blowing off steam, but this group in Peoria is blowing off smoke instead. The Heir Cigar Lounge hosted an inaugural Lawn Burner’s Cigar Fest to give people a chance to sit outside, have a cigar and shoot the breeze. Owner Anthoni Harris said it’s the best part of what he calls “cigar culture” to bring people from other backgrounds together.

