Texas' Sarkisian comes to SA

Alabama head coach Nick Saban commented back in May about the difficulties of operating in the current environment of Name Image Likeness (NIL), especially since the NCAA appeared to have issues enforcing its own rules on the subject (even those that had been recently put in place with court rulings in mind so they could pass any legal challenges). However, those comments got lost in the fact that he made his infamous statement about A&M buying every player in its program that same night during a question and answer session in Birmingham for the World University Games.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO