ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

WeHo reminds pet owners about free licensing

beverlypress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of West Hollywood is spreading the word about the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Pet Licensing Amnesty program, which allows people to economically renew pet licenses. The DACC is waiving late fees...

beverlypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

LA County Supervisor opposes return to indoor mask mandate

LOS ANGELES - Days before the county considers re-imposing an indoor mask-wearing mandate, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Monday issued a public statement opposing such a move, saying she's seen no hard evidence that such a requirement would curb spread of COVID-19. In an open letter sent to her Fifth District constituents, Barger said she believes "masking mandates are polarizing and unenforceable," and said she does not believe such a move would have any major impact.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

Barger Publicly Opposes Return to Mandatory COVID Masking Rule in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Days before the county considers re-imposing an indoor mask-wearing mandate, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Monday issued a public statement opposing such a move, saying she's seen no hard evidence that such a requirement would curb spread of COVID-19. In an open letter sent to her Fifth District constituents, Barger said she believes "masking mandates are polarizing and unenforceable," and said she does not believe such a move would have any major impact.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Could L.A. Be a 15-Minute City?

A coalition of planners, architects, and advocates think Los Angeles—“the ultimate car city”—can become a 15-minute city. That is, with better planning, most residents could reach their daily needs within a 15-minute walking, biking, or public transit trip, reports Erin Stone in LAist. According to Jenny...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
West Hollywood, CA
Lifestyle
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
West Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
CBS LA

TSA, American Airlines hit by COVID outbreaks at LAX

The TSA at LAX is grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19, according to Los Angeles County Public Health officials.According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's listing of active outbreaks at non-residential settings, a total of 220 workers with the Transportation Security Administration has tested positive for COVID in the last week.The numbers are made up of official lab-confirmed cases, and may not include results from rapid tests taken at home.In fact, a number of departments at LAX are experiencing large outbreaks, including American Airlines, which has reported a total of 154 infections; and Southwest Airlines with 28...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County's Indoor Mask Mandate Could Come Back This Week

If it feels like a lot more people you know have been catching COVID-19 recently, it's not just your imagination. Cases are on the rise again fueled by highly contagious omicron subvariants. Boosters don't seem to be preventing most people from getting sick multiple times. And, this week, LA County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Zodys went out of fashion

The Sprouts Farmers Market which recently opened on Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove is welcome, especially as it replaced the long-empty Vons Pavilion store. Long-timers will recall that the Pavilion building was preceded by a Zodys discount department store, a sort of K-Mart-ish operation which sold cheap goods cheap. But...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Weho
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey officials celebrate new minimum wage for healthcare workers

DOWNEY – Downey leaders are lauding the City Council’s recent decision to give eligible healthcare workers a $25 per hour minimum wage, despite a recent report indicating that most Downey medical workers would be excluded from the policy. “As the daughter of a mother who has invested her...
DOWNEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
scvnews.com

Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly

I hope you are all enjoying the summer and taking some time for rest and recreation. It is important to engage in activities that help us improve our overall health and mental health. This is particularly important as we are experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases. As with previous surges, we are learning and adapting. The vaccines appear to be effective at reducing the risk of severe symptoms for most patients, but the pandemic is not yet over. We must continue to be vigilant to keep our staff, patients and community members safe.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Questions Remain About Interstate Brink's Heist Of Millions In Gems, Gold

Questions still remain regarding a colossal heist that took place at a Flying J truck stop on Interstate 5 in California earlier this month. A group of thieves reportedly stole millions in gems, gold and other valuables from a Brink's tractor-trailer parked in the Grapevine near Los Angeles on July 11, according to the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo has 2nd highest rent in L.A. County

It’s expensive to rent an apartment in WeHo, and it’s not getting any cheaper. West Hollywood ranked 2nd on a list of the most expensive cities to rent in the Los Angeles metro area. The survey by Zumper, released this month, clocked the median West Hollywood rent at $2,890 for a one-bedroom unit.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Laist.com

What The Startling Low Water Levels In Lake Mead Mean For LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. NASA recently released startling satellite images...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy