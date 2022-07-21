WeHo reminds pet owners about free licensing

I hope you are all enjoying the summer and taking some time for rest and recreation. It is important to engage in activities that help us improve our overall health and mental health. This is particularly important as we are experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases. As with previous surges, we are learning and adapting. The vaccines appear to be effective at reducing the risk of severe symptoms for most patients, but the pandemic is not yet over. We must continue to be vigilant to keep our staff, patients and community members safe.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO