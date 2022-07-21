Six migrants found at checkpoint on Arizona-95

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma sector says agents found three migrants hiding inside a car's trunk. On Thursday, agents stopped a Chevrolet Impala at the Interstate 8 checkpoint near Yuma and referred it to secondary inspection. Investigations on the vehicle led to agents...
Somerton Councilwoman Lorena Zendejas Delgadillo is seeking a full-term to the council in the primary election on Aug. 2. Zendejas was appointed in November after former Councilman Carlos Gonzalez resigned. She went through an interview process for the vacant seat. She is currently a campus administrator for the College of...
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The City of Somerton hosted a food drive this morning, to help ease residents’ spending amidst inflation. Bright and early Saturday morning in Somerton, the line of cars went on for miles. With residents waiting for a carload of food. The Somerton community came...
Mariana Sandoval is running for the Arizona House of Representatives. The Goodyear resident is running in the recently redistricted District 23, which runs from Goodyear to South Yuma County. Sandoval said she has worked as a paralegal for several legal aid offices and also at the Arizona Attorney General's Office....
If you recently lost a stray pig in Yuma County, you need to act fast to claim it. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office announced two stray pigs have gone unclaimed since they found them in the past week. In the most recent incident, Sheriff's Office officials said they secured...
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - If you're trying to beat the heat, you're far from alone. Many Yumans are out and about this Sunday trying to find fun ways to escape the heat and enjoy the last bit of summer before kids head back to the classroom. It’s a slightly...
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One man was found dead Wednesday evening in the Central Main Canal behind Ashley Furniture located on Rockwood Avenue. According to the Calexico Police Department, two IID employees saw a man enter the canal near the hydro electric plant around 1:15 pm. IID Governmental Affairs...
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Mary was your typical all-American girl with big dreams. Her mother, Hilda, says she had a smile that would brighten up a room and her sense of humor was like no other. Born and raised in Yuma, Arizona, a cheerleader at Kofa High School. “I...
CALEXICO — Public opposition to the recent re-election of Javier Moreno as Calexico’s mayor has taken a new form, as he now finds himself the target of a recall attempt. Moreno said the apparent recall effort is hardly a concern and dismissed it as another political ploy being undertaken by some of his detractors.
YUMA, Ariz. — A California driver was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of driving while impaired and rear-ending a state trooper's vehicle on Interstate 8. Immanuel Lord, 25, has been booked into jail for allegedly damaging a patrol vehicle on the freeway near Yuma, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Temperatures in Yuma Friday exceeded 110 degrees. When it's that hot out, temperatures inside of cars can reach up to 150 degrees or higher. And it turns out, that's hot enough to cook a burger all the way through. These burgers were put in a...
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Saturday, July 16, an armed robbery occurred at the CB Stop gas station located on Cole Blvd. The Calexico Police Department says the robbery occurred in the morning a little after midnight. Sergeant Sean Acuña says the armed suspect held two clerks at gun...
YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - A well-known local horse instructor accused of sexual conduct with two minors made an appearance in the South County Justice Court today to learn her formal charges. 25-year-old Makaila Yablonski was formally charged with 3 felonies and 2 misdemeanors. One of the victims was in...
Hospital District Board One Chairman Jeffrey Polston is requesting the Yuma County Board of Supervisors approve another property tax of over $1.1 million, saying it's mainly to cover legal fees.
13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif speaks with a resident in the neighborhood. Virginia Pena, 39, has been identified by Yuma police as the victim in Sunday morning's shooting when a dark-colored pick-up truck fired shots at an SUV with four people inside. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to...
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 13 through July 19. 1:47 p.m.: A woman reported her father’s 2007 Nissan Sentra stolen and taken on a joyride in Palo Verde. The vehicle was found parked and unoccupied on Clark Way outside Tamarisk RV Park.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) created the Youth Mental Health First Aid Program in 2020 giving mental well-being training to over 60% of teachers and staff. The program is an all-hands-on-deck environment and is geared to students of ages 12 to 18. The...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Chances for thunderstorms will be largely confined to higher terrain. areas of north/east/southeast Arizona today. Well above normal temperatures will continue today with highs of 110 to 115 degrees in Phoenix and the lower deserts along with moderate to high heat risk. Moisture will begin to increase across the region this weekend leading to slightly cooler temperatures as storm chances gradually increase. Storm chances dramatically increase Sunday into early next week with the potential for locally heavy rainfall amounts across the area.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation alerts drivers to be aware of lane restrictions on Interstate 8 near Yuma starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. There will be maintenance crews applying oil-based sealant to make the pavement last for a long time. Delays are...
