Editor’s note: This article contains graphic language that could be offensive or disturbing to some readers. An issue that many in Ocala might prefer to keep in the past has re-emerged in the run-up to the Aug. 23 Republican primary election in the Marion County District 4 commission race: allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation from 2016 against then-Police Chief Greg Graham.

OCALA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO