ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Fourth Deschutes County case of avian influenza found in bird flock; quarantine expands to Redmond

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed this week the state’s ninth detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a non-commercial bird flock in Deschutes County, the fourth in the area. The flock...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Oregon avian flu expands quarantine

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Agriculture says it is expanding a poultry quarantine after another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) confirmed in Deschutes County. Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed the state’s ninth detection...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Another Oregon backyard poultry farm infected with bird flu

Another backyard poultry farm in Deschutes County has lost its flock to bird flu. State agricultural officials said the outbreak was confirmed Tuesday, marking the fourth outbreak in Deschutes County. As of Thursday, state and federal agriculture officials have “humanely euthanized” 980 birds, including 40 chickens and ducks in the latest outbreak, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

C. Oregonians got to see llamas up close and personal at Wild Oak Llama Ranch

Saturday was the fourth Annual Central Oregon Llama Field Day in Bend. The Central Oregon Llama Association sponsored the family-friendly event at Wild Oak Llama Ranch on Gerking Market Road, with many activities to partake. People were able to take a llama on an obstacle course, go on a hay ride, see a llama pack camp, and purchase llama-related products. There were also camels and alpacas for people to enjoy and learn more about.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
County
Deschutes County, OR
Redmond, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Business
Deschutes County, OR
Government
City
Redmond, OR
Bend, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
Bend, OR
Business
Deschutes County, OR
Business
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
Redmond, OR
Business
Bend, OR
Industry
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Balloons over Bend may frighten pets this weekend, Humane Society warns

The Balloons over Bend Festival is this weekend. In addition to nighttime events in Bend and Redmond, balloons will launch each morning at sunrise from Jewell Elementary. While they are quite a sight, they could strike fear in pets, according to the Humane Society of Central Oregon. The following is...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Avian Influenza#Wild Birds#Spanish Influenza#Rodeo#State Veterinarian
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DHS searching for 2 missing girls, 13 months and 7 weeks, who disappeared from Bend with parents

Two young girls, ages 7 weeks and 13 months, have disappeared from Bend with their father and mother and may be at risk, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division said Thursday, asking the public for help as they search for the children to assess their safety. The post Oregon DHS searching for 2 missing girls, 13 months and 7 weeks, who disappeared from Bend with parents appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Crews battle 26-acre wildfire near Sunriver, no evacuations expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Crews are battling a wildfire spanning a reported 26 acres near Sunriver, fire officials announced Friday. According to Central Oregon Fire and Deschutes National Forest, the fire is burning near Highway 97, in the area by Vandevert Road and Huntington Road. It reportedly falls on both sides of nearby railroad tracks.
SUNRIVER, OR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; John Day Basin; North Central Oregon EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, John Day Basin, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man floating Deschutes in Bend goes underwater at Whitewater Park, is critically injured

A 56-year-old Bend man was critically injured on a Deschutes River floating excursion Thursday afternoon when he apparently was pulled underwater in the middle channel of the Bend Whitewater Park and was critically injured, police said. The post Bend man floating Deschutes in Bend goes underwater at Whitewater Park, is critically injured appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KTVZ

Pump Bar and Grill’s Summer Fest brings Terrebonne community, area businesses together

In Terrebonne, there was a Summer Fest on Saturday at the Pump Bar and Grill. It was the second annual year of the event, and many people came out to take part in the festivities. It was a chance for local businesses and vendors to come together. At the free event, there were coloring contests, bouncy houses, face painting, local vendors, a mechanical bull and cornhole tournaments.
TERREBONNE, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Man Dies From Rapids Accident

A Bend man has died from his injuries he sustained while floating at Bend Whitewater Park. Joseph Torkelson, 56, was apparently floating the river with a roommate. Torkelson and the roommate put in to the river upstream in Bend. Instead of staying to the left to ride through the gentle rapids at Colorado Avenue, Torkelson somehow ended up on the wrong side of the buoys and was sucked under and through the dam. Shortly thereafter, Torkelson was found and pulled from the river. He was sent to the ICU at St. Charles Bend, where he later died.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Terrifying’: Jefferson County fairgoers rush to exits on closing night as police investigate shots-fired call

A man armed with a rifle at the Jefferson County Fair late Friday afternoon ran from arresting officers and was shot by them as he tried to enter a nearby business, Chief Deputy District Attorney Brentley Foster confirmed. The resulting investigation shut Highway 97 through Madras for several hours. The post ‘Terrifying’: Jefferson County fairgoers rush to exits on closing night as police investigate shots-fired call appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man with rifle who runs from Jefferson Co. Fair shot by officers

MADRAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man armed with a rifle at the Jefferson County Fair was shot by officers on Friday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. JCSO said just before 5 p.m. Friday, deputies received a report of a man armed with a long rifle at the Jefferson County Fair in Madras. When they responded, the man took off running.
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ

Furry Friends: Meet Erica, an active two month old kitten

Erica is a rescue kitten who came to Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center after she was found in a dumpster. She's now healthy, happy, and looking for a loving home. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant....
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend’s Wagner Mall evacuated due to suspicious package, OSP Bomb Squad called in; turned out to be donated items

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A package police deemed suspicious that was left outside the business Pack, Ship & More Friday afternoon prompted officers to close Wagner Mall, evacuate several businesses and call in the Oregon State Police bomb squad, but it was found to contain harmless donated items. The post Bend’s Wagner Mall evacuated due to suspicious package, OSP Bomb Squad called in; turned out to be donated items appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend man arrested after disturbance at motel

A 27 year-old Bend man was arrested Saturday afternoon after menacing an employee, damaging property, and barricading himself in a room. Police were called to the Budget Inn on South Highway 97 around 12:45 p.m. to find Antonio Edwin Hernandez barricaded in a room according to Lt. Mike Landolt with Bend Police.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy