ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Four middle-schoolers added these skills to their repertoire

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES, NM ( KTSM ) – Dona Ana Community College (DACC) is providing hands-on experience in automation and manufacturing to middle schoolers and a group has now graduated from the Quality Control in Additive Manufacturing (QCAM) Camp.

The four students from Lynn Middle School participated in the Quality Control in Additive Manufacturing (QCAM) Camp, held June 27th through June 30th, at the DACC Workforce Center.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dphYS_0goHU65T00

The camp was provided by the DACC Automation and Manufacturing Program and funded through a grant received by the NMSU College of Engineering.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOaXj_0goHU65T00

Students were provided with hands-on opportunities to learn about computer-aided drafting (CAD) solid modeling, 3D printing, and related career pathways and programs of study. Students created 3D CAD models and prepared them for 3D printing, and learned about different 3D printing processes and post-processing requirements for 3D printed parts.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27CWRy_0goHU65T00

As part of the program, students also assembled model rocket kits utilizing 3D printed parts.

Participating students received a certificate of completion along with DACC promotional items.

For more information about future QCAM camps or the Automation and Manufacturing Program at DACC, please contact Chipper Moore, Division Dean, Advanced Technologies, at cmoore@dacc.nmsu.edu . More information on DACC Automation & Manufacturing can be found at https://dacc.nmsu.edu/mat .

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Some teachers already back to work, the rest return Monday as school nears

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Some teachers have already returned back to work as some schools start class Monday. For the bigger districts, school starts Aug. 1, which means teachers go back Monday, July 25 for Staff Development week. The first 9 weeks session begins August 1 for El Paso Independent School District (EPISD), Ysleta […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Back to school advice from a local pediatrician

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – As kids in the Sun City prepare for going back to school, Dr. Riddhi Patel, a local pediatrician, gives advice for parents. Dr. Patel says the best way to start getting your child ready for school is to get them back on their normal school schedule, meaning going to sleep […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Canutillo Student Council earns distinguished status by TASC

According to Canutillo ISD, to achieve Sweepstakes Council designation, schools must first earn Outstanding Student Council honors and receive outstanding recognition in programs like Drugs, Alcohol, Safety and Health (DASH), pride and patriotism, and energy and environment. Schools also must submit to TASC a community service report to show in-depth involvement.
CANUTILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Education
State
Florida State
KTSM

High turnout for back-to-school uniform swap

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Lions Club and Moms On Board partnered for a back-to-school uniform swap. The event allowed families to do a uniform swap with other El Paso families to prepare for the upcoming school year. All you had to do was drop off your gently used school uniform to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

HCA Healthcare, UTEP, Las Palmas Del Sol to establish nursing fellowships and scholarships

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – A four-Year $750,000 partnership that will support more than thirty nursing students and more than fifty healthcare admin opportunities. Officials say he money will allow graduate students to pursue a career in healthcare while getting finical relief. Adding that it will benefit all healthcare workers including administration, management, and other […]
EL PASO, TX
pmi.edu

Her Medical Assistant Certificate Opened Doors to a Successful Career in the Medical Field

Valeria Garcia earned her medical assistant certificate from our El Paso campus in 2018 and since then has gone on to have a very successful career. Here is her story. “I was studying to be a chef when I realized it just wasn’t what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. I researched the medical field and enrolled in the Medical Assistant (MA) program at Pima Medical Institute. My instructors saw I was eager to learn and pushed me to do my best. My externship at William Beaumont Army Medical Hospital ended up being one of the best experiences of my life. I obtained a wealth of experiences working in the ER and trauma bay. During my last week, the master sergeant and staff surprised me by awarding me a Challenge Coin (the first one given to a student) for all my hard work and dedication. It was such an honor!
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTSM

EPCC has 13 athletes make the Academic-All-American team

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced Friday that three athletes from El Paso Community College (EPCC) have been named to the NJCAA 1st Team All American list. Antonio Leyba, Deandre Llopiz and Jonathon Rios of the EPCC baseball team achieved a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) during the […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#3d Cad#College#Dona#Lynn Middle School#Cad#Qcam#Advanced Technologies
El Paso News

NMSU’s Atomic Aggies rocket launches them to victory

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State University’s rocket ship team is showing off their Spaceport America Chile Cup after their rocket launched over ten thousand feet into the air. The team called Atomic Aggies won the Chile Cup against all the regional colleges in the area including UTEP and University of New Mexico.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

TFCU rebrands as Raiz Federal Credit Union

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Teachers Federal Credit Union is now Raiz Federal Credit Union. Pronounced as “rise” and Spanish for “root”, the name illustrates a future potential for members and employees, says the company. On Friday July 22, 2022, a press conference was held to reveal its new name and organizational rebrand. The name […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
ktep.org

Jon Barela talks Borderplex Alliance

Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes Jon Barela, CEO of the Borderplex Alliance to further talk about economic development, offshoring and, more recently, new-shoring. The Borderplex Alliance is an award-winning economic development and policy advocacy organization. Originally aired on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP hosts White House Latino Economic summit

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Friday Morning, the City of El Paso participated in the White House initiative Latino Economic Summit, held at UTEP. This year’s summit highlighted the Biden-Harris administrations commitment to advance equity and economic empowerment and connect the El Paso community with federal leaders. “Thanks to the American rescue plan, the bipartisan […]
EL PASO, TX
Reform Austin

A Slew Of Abortion Clinics Are Opening In New Mexico. Crisis Pregnancy Centers Are, Too.

With Roe v. Wade overturned, abortion providers are flocking to New Mexico, one of the largest southwestern states that protects abortion access. So-called “crisis pregnancy centers” are following their lead. One of these centers will now open across the street from the Las Cruces Women’s Health Clinic, a reincarnation of the Mississippi clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case that reversed Roe.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Human billboards will be crossing the streets of El Paso next week

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Mobile messages will be seen in El Paso with TxDOT’s “human billboards” demonstrational message campaign, urging better driver awareness. DETAILS: Sunday, July 24, 2022, and Monday, July 25, 2022 •          7 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 24, San Jacinto Plaza , El Paso •          Noon to 4 p.m., July 24, El […]
EL PASO, TX
las-cruces.org

Doña Ana County is ready for 988

Doña Ana County, NM- On Saturday, July 16, new three digit 988 went live and the behavioral health community in Doña Ana County is ready. Anyone experiencing mental health-related distress-whether that is thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress can reach compassionate, accessible care. 988 is also available to those worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy