Four middle-schoolers added these skills to their repertoire

LAS CRUCES, NM ( KTSM ) – Dona Ana Community College (DACC) is providing hands-on experience in automation and manufacturing to middle schoolers and a group has now graduated from the Quality Control in Additive Manufacturing (QCAM) Camp.

The four students from Lynn Middle School participated in the Quality Control in Additive Manufacturing (QCAM) Camp, held June 27th through June 30th, at the DACC Workforce Center.

The camp was provided by the DACC Automation and Manufacturing Program and funded through a grant received by the NMSU College of Engineering.

Students were provided with hands-on opportunities to learn about computer-aided drafting (CAD) solid modeling, 3D printing, and related career pathways and programs of study. Students created 3D CAD models and prepared them for 3D printing, and learned about different 3D printing processes and post-processing requirements for 3D printed parts.

As part of the program, students also assembled model rocket kits utilizing 3D printed parts.

Participating students received a certificate of completion along with DACC promotional items.

For more information about future QCAM camps or the Automation and Manufacturing Program at DACC, please contact Chipper Moore, Division Dean, Advanced Technologies, at cmoore@dacc.nmsu.edu . More information on DACC Automation & Manufacturing can be found at https://dacc.nmsu.edu/mat .

