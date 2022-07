In New Orleans in the late 1990s, David Sexton, 51, was a university professor who specialized in helping young disabled children. On November 19, 1999, Sexton went to dinner and a play with two of his close friends. After dropping them off, it’s believed that he decided to go back out on the town alone. But days later, on November 22, after Sexton didn’t respond to calls from friends, they went to his home to check on him. (One of them had a spare key.) They were horrified to find him naked and dead on the floor by his front door.

