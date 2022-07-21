ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

White Oak Water Woes

KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article30-acre fire in Henderson County 99 percent contained. Officials say a wildfire in Henderson County is 99 percent contained as of...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

Roadwork for the week of July 25

EAST TEXAS (PRESS RELEASE) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of July 25, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Businesses donate apartment furnishings through Lufkin ministry

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gas leak reported on Wills Point intersection

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - An active gas leak has police warning pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area. Wills Point Police are advising drivers to avoid traffic from the intersection of South Mary Street and West O’Neal Street through the intersection of School Street and Highway 80. CenterPoint...
WILLS POINT, TX
KLTV

Horses find their forever homes at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Over 350 youth, families in BCS for 60th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: East Texas pilot restores antique Russian fighter jet to flying status


LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday. Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people...
TEXAS STATE
ketk.com

Overton VFD vending machine robbed for the third time

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will no longer offer soda to the community after their vending machine was robbed, officials said. “To the person who broke into the machine, I would just like to let you know you just took money out of the hands of a VOLUNTEER fire department I sincerely hope this stunt makes you proud! If you would like to bring our money back we would be glad to take it,” said Overton VFD in a Facebook post.
OVERTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gregg County maintenance causes lane closures this week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Flaggers will be controlling traffic on FM 2207 this week as crews perform maintenance in Gregg County causing lane closures. According to TxDOT, starting this week, crews will be working on a blade level up, base repairs and edging operations on FM 2207. Maintenance will be northbound and southbound from […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

'Drought stress' causing issues for East Texas trees

GILMER, Texas — The lack of rain over the last few months has resulted in severe or extreme drought conditions in parts of East Texas. Matt Holmes with H&H Lumberjack Co. explains how to maintain trees in your yard and what signs you should be looking for if your trees are in poor condition.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Gregg County Cold Case

The City of White Oak is asking for residents to cut back on their water usage. They have activated their five-stage water conservation plan, and officials want residents to voluntarily conserve now before citations and fines come into play. East Texas CDL school sees increase in students amidst truck driver...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County

With hotter temperatures, the blueberries are not the only ones unwilling to endure the heat. Attendance numbers have also been affected. “The hotter it is the less people want to come out, and if they do come out, they generally buy less or pick less product because it just gets hot too quick,” Graves said.
KLTV

WebXtra: Pet Food Institute explains food shortages, inflation impacts


LONGVIEW, TX

