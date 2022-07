July 25 (UPI) -- Las Vegas, San Antonio and Orlando, Fla., will be among the eight host cities for the 2023 XFL season, the football league announced. The XFL announced its eight host cities, including the aforementioned three new sites, at a town hall Sunday night at Texas Live in Arlington, Texas. Houston, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., Arlington and Seattle are among the other host cities.

