SF School Board member who made racially insensitive comments faces calls to resign

By Alex Baker
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A San Francisco School Board member who made a racially insensitive commen t about Black and brown students this week is facing growing calls to resign. Comments board member Anna Hsu made in a San Francisco Parent Action questionnaire implied that Black and brown students don’t perform as well as others due to “lack of family support,” “unstable family environments” and “lack of parental encouragement to focus on or value learning.”

Hsu’s comments have been widely criticized as being racist and now a chorus of SF public officials are calling for her to resign.

“San Francisco Board of Education Member Ann Hsu recently made racist statements about Black and Brown students stating that their parents do not encourage their children to focus on or value learning,” said SF Supervisor Shamann Walton on a statement. “This is flat out wrong and racist to perpetuate harmful stereotypes on Black and Brown students and their families who have been disenfranchised by systemic racism for decades.”

SF Supervisor Connie Chan joined Walton in calling for Hsu to step down.

“I am deeply disappointed and disheartened by Commissioner Ann Hsu’s anti-Black and racist statements made and reported in at least two occasions by the media,” said Chan in a statement. “Her words perpetuate racist stereotypes and further divide communities of color in a time when we need to stand united against hate.”

Hsu issued an apology on Twitter, saying in part, “In trying to convey my thoughts on this subject, I misspoke. My statements reflected my own limited experiences and inherent biases. I made a mistake, and I am deeply sorry.”

Comments / 19

pencilink1
3d ago

It’s the truth of what she is saying today’s world everyone speaking the truth gets fired or cancelled

Reply(2)
6
KVL
2d ago

I heard the interview, she didn't say anything that was incorrect. She dared to tell the truth; only 9% of Black kids could read a required levels.

Reply
2
Kenny Kick You
3d ago

At the end of the day the students and their parents have to Prove her wrong. Can’t fired everybody because they said something to hurt your feelings. She’s just going by what she sees she doesn’t know anything about black and brown students are their parents. Also at the same time she should push that they teach the truth about the history of this country🇺🇸

Reply
2
 

