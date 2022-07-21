ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Customer wants refund from Lafayette business now closed

By Rodricka Taylor
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Many customers are angry they pre-paid for services at a Lafayette business that is now closed.

Advanced Anti-Aging Center on Ambassador Caffery is a company that has a C-rating and is not accredited, according to the Better Business Bureau .

Chris Babin, the Vice President of the BBB, said they have tried to contact the business several times and never could reach anyone.

A customer who wished to remain anonymous said, “I want my money; that’s all I want. I want my money. I will be happy with just my money. An apology will be nice because I find it very disrespectful that you collect my money, and you’re not even calling me.” She adds, “I’m a patient over there; you’re not even calling me and letting me know you’re closing the doors.”

The customer says she had scheduled three different procedures, including a TruSculpt, SkinTyte, and Botox. She said one procedure was a sequence. “You brought two; you got one free. So I got one, but you must go in sequence,” said the customer. She said she had to pay a total of $1272.50. “I was calling to get my Botox after my first treatment of TruSculpt. I called a couple of times, and there was no answer,” she adds.

St. Landry Parish schools’ new three ‘Rs’ — reconnect, rebuild, relationships

She said she reached out to a friend working with the company at the time. The friend shared that she was out of a job, and the business contacted her, saying she was not to come back to the building. The building left a referral contact outside their door. They provided an email address, info@advancedantiagingcenter.com, but the email does not work. “If someone is going to honor the contract, that means they’re transferring the money, and you can go have the procedure done there.”

The customer wonders about what can be done. “That wasn’t even in my frame of mind when I paid for that to happen. If I had thought that, I would say that I didn’t have that much confidence in the business from the get-go,” she said. “But because I knew her and the other girl had been working there a while, and I had known them from another spa, I thought everyone was in sync.”

The business is listed as active and within good standing on the Secretary of State’s website . We reached out to the company and have not received a response. “If they file for bankruptcy, it almost seems like they were grabbing and going.” she says.

The company, Advanced Anti-Aging Center did refer its patients to another business, Flawless Aesthetics. That company is not affiliated with Advanced Anti-Aging Center is any way.

