The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy. This program gives residens the opportunity to learn about the daily operations of the sheriff’s office and the opportunity to meet and interact with the employees of the sheriff’s office. Participants will learn about the Dodge County Detention Facility, OWI enforcement, Recreation Patrol, Crash Investigations, Firearms/Active Shooters, Communications and more. Classes will be held Wednesday evenings starting in September. Interested indiivduals should apply no later than July 29. Applications can be found on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office website www.dodgecountysheriff.com.

DODGE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO