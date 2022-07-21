ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sanitation crews sweep NYC streets

By Greg Mocker
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agtqb_0goHP5Nn00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On a hot day after it rains, the streets of the city are a sight to see.

Puddles can appear. Drains could be clogged with debris.

The regular clean-up is all in a day’s work for crews with the NYC Department of Sanitation. With the return of regular alternate-side parking rules, more DSNY trucks with mechanical brooms are hitting the roads.

In the summer of 2020, street sweeping was reduced to once a week. It was fully restored July 5.

Mayor Eric Adams and city council increased the agency budget by millions of dollars to add extra crews and sidewalk pick ups.

Drivers say they have to get back in the routine of moving their cars.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Documented

NYC’s Crackdown on Illegal Dirt Bikes Curbs Delivery Workers

When 24-year-old Emanuel Ponze woke up on a bright June morning, he was in a joyous mood. He had spent the night watching movies and drinking beer with his brothers and some friends, a well-deserved break from the 50 to 60-hour weeks he worked as a delivery worker for Doordash. When Ponze left his brother’s […] The post NYC’s Crackdown on Illegal Dirt Bikes Curbs Delivery Workers appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx Cannabis Hub launches

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Local leaders and community activists celebrated the launch of The Bronx Cannabis Hub at the Bronx Museum of the Arts on Sunday. The hub is a first-of-its-kind program, designed to help those who were most harmed by marijuana prohibition to participate in the legal marijuana industry by accessing New York’s first […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Boy, 5, nearly drowns at Brooklyn pool, rescuer questions response

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy was saved after nearly drowning in McCarren Park’s public pool in Williamsburg on Sunday evening, a tragedy narrowly averted as the city faces a shortage of lifeguards. After the boy went under, a good Samaritan dove into the pool, pulled the child to the surface, and assisted with […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC bakes as heat wave continues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Business boomed at the Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory on Sunday: day six of New York City’s longest heat wave in this city since 2013. “It’s been extremely hot and we’ve been extremely busy,” Jessica Sereno, manager at Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory, told PIX11 News. “We are truly grateful to have this […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

List of street closures for NYC Triathlon

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Over 3,000 racers are set to participate in the NYC Triathlon on Sunday. The race will kick off at 5:50 a.m. at West 81st Street and the Hudson River, and due to the volume of participants, some streets in Manhattan and the Bronx will be closed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Jersey water main break leaves pressure affected, road broken

PARAMUS, New Jersey (PIX11) — An overnight water main break in Paramus affected water pressure throughout the town and caused significant road damage. The 36-inch main burst on Spring Valley Road near Trinity Court, supplier Veolia Water tweeted around 3:40 a.m. Monday. Local police, who first reported the break...
PARAMUS, NJ
CBS New York

Brooklyn diner owner cleaning up after burglars spark fire

NEW YORK -- The owner of a diner that has been around for almost 50 years in Brooklyn is picking up the pieces after the restaurant was burglarized early Saturday morning.A burnt shell is what is left of the ATM located in the entry way of Brooklyn Eats after it caught on fire during a botched burglary."They proceeded to take out a blowtorch and try to open up the ATM, which ... they couldn't do it, but they burned the plastic of the ATM, which caught on fire," general manager Georgios Papadopoulos told CBS2's Thalia Perez.Surveillance cameras caught two suspects...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternate Side Parking#City Council#Urban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

All-day blackout leaves some Bronx residents without air conditioning

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx — Hundreds of families in the west-central Bronx spent all day in Friday’s high heat without electricity for air conditioning or other vital resources. The blackout started around midnight, and lasted well into the afternoon. What frustrated many people the most was that it was a partial power outage — so […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Rockaway Beach closes swimming due to shark sightings

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — Rockaway Beach in Queens closed swimming Saturday due to shark sightings in the area, authorities said. “Beach goers are not allowed in the water at this time, but the boardwalk and concessions remain open. We will reopen the beach when it is safe to do so,” NYC Parks posted to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Lower Manhattan groups sue to stop tower from being constructed atop South Street Seaport parking lot

Lower Manhattan groups have filed a lawsuit in a last-ditch effort to block the construction of a new tower in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Development company Howard Hughes Corp. gained approval in May from the city Landmarks Preservation Commission to construct the building, which is slated to be erected on the site of a 60-year-old parking lot at 250 Water St. The company ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Children helped create splash park at Bronx NYCHA development

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — When the heat is on, it’s time to turn on the water. One Bronx NYCHA development made that happen — with an extra “splash” of fun. During the hottest week of the year so far, the children of one Bronx NYCHA community made sure their voices were heard. They helped […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Riders stage protest at eliminated Bronx bus stop

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Waiting for the bus is a part of life in New York City, but one community has had enough.  MTA planners are in the process of reviewing, evaluating and redesigning bus routes borough by borough.  Changes to 13 routes in the Bronx took effect at the end of June.  Some […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

East Village residents say Wingstop's fried chicken odor is unbearable

NEW YORK - Some East Village residents are complaining that their condos constantly smell like fried chicken--and they say a new Wingstop around the corner is to blame. "All day every day the residents get to smell chicken and french fries and feel like they’re wearing grease," says condo owner, Lawton Taylor. "And it’s not when we’re on our balcony it’s even when we’re sitting in our homes."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Police Rescue Man From Ledge of UWS Building

A man was seen sitting on the ledge of a twelve-story Upper West Side building early Saturday morning. The incident took place at 2268 Broadway, between 81st and 82nd streets. The residential portion of the building has an address of 219 West 81st Street. It’s also known as the Avonova, an upscale condominium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy