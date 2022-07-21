ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

7-22-22 dock spiders children’s reading program

radioplusinfo.com
 3 days ago

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders baseball team is teaming up with the Fond...

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radioplusinfo.com

7-25-22 fdl county fairgrounds swimming pool vandalized

The Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds swimming pool has reopened a day after it was closed because of vandalism. Fond du Lac Public Works director Paul DeVries says the pool was cleaned up by staff and was operating regular hours on Sunday. Law enforcement is continuing its investigation into the vandalism incident.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-23-22 one of the busiest tourism times for northeast wisconsin and fox valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Northeastern Wisconsin and the Fox Valley are getting ready for what could be the region’s busiest weeks for tourism in years. More than 77,000 tickets have been sold for an international soccer exhibition match Saturday at Lambeau Field featuring Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga and Manchester City of the Premier League. Tourism experts estimate an economic impact of $10 million. Next week not only will Packers training camp draw the fan faithful to Green Bay, EAA AirVenture kicks off about 50 miles to the south in Oshkosh. Last year, more than 600,000 people attended the weeklong exhibition, which includes air shows, experimental aircraft and other aviation demonstrations. The Fond du Lac Airport is a satellite airport during the event.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-23-22 dodge county sheriff’s office citizens academy

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy. This program gives residens the opportunity to learn about the daily operations of the sheriff’s office and the opportunity to meet and interact with the employees of the sheriff’s office. Participants will learn about the Dodge County Detention Facility, OWI enforcement, Recreation Patrol, Crash Investigations, Firearms/Active Shooters, Communications and more. Classes will be held Wednesday evenings starting in September. Interested indiivduals should apply no later than July 29. Applications can be found on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office website www.dodgecountysheriff.com.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-25-22 fdl vehicle fire

Nobody was injured in a vehicle fire in Fond du Lac. The fire Sunday morning significantly damaged a van parked on East 10th Street just off Park Avenue. When firefighters arrived on the scene the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy