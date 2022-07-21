ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court rejects Biden immigration guidance, keeping Trump-era policy in place for now

By Bradford Betz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Thursday refused to freeze a lower court ruling that prevented the Biden administration from prioritizing for deportation only illegal immigrants who pose the greatest risk to public safety. The vote was 5-4, with conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan...

The Associated Press

Supreme Court move allows Jackson to take part in race case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday took a step that will allow new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the court, to take part in a case that could lead to the end of the use of race in college admissions. Jackson, who joined the court June 30 following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, had pledged during her confirmation hearing to sit out the case involving Harvard’s admissions policy because she was a member of the school’s board. The Harvard dispute had been joined to a similar lawsuit involving the University of North Carolina. The court split the case in two, allowing Jackson to hear arguments and vote in the North Carolina case. Harvard is a private institution, while North Carolina is a public university. Jackson’s participation seems unlikely to make much difference in the outcome on a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that is skeptical of the role of race in education, voting and other areas.
Our Complete, Unedited Conversation with Blake Masters

Most pollsters and political analysts are predicting Republicans are set to retake the majority in the House of Representatives come November. The U.S. Senate is a different story and is expected to be a much more competitive fight between the parties. Countless states are labeled toss-ups; however many believe the GOP has pickup opportunities in Georgia, New Hampshire, and Arizona, where a closely contested primary will take place on August 2nd.
State Department 'bureaucrat': 'I prefer high gas prices' because of less emissions

A State Department official is drawing criticism after tweeting that he prefers high gas prices because it means less driving and less carbon emissions. "I prefer high gas prices = less driving, less CO2," Senior State Department Foreign Service Officer Alan Eyre tweeted on Friday in response to a tweet from President Biden claiming American families are paying less per month on average than they were during "peak prices."
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
HipHopWired

GOP Senator Implies He Wants To Bring Back Segregation In Response To Roe V. Wade Decision

White conservatives stay telling on themselves on Twitter—and then pretending the racist sh*t they said wasn’t racist. Former President Barack Obama posted a simple tweet joining most Americans in condemning the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which ends constitutionally protected abortion rights. Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 […]
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
MarketRealist

195 House Representatives Voted Against the Contraception Bill

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — and Justice Clarence Thomas’ comments on revisiting contraception and same-sex marriage rights — lawmakers are pushing to codify potentially at-risk legislation. U.S. House Representatives passed the Right to Contraception Act on Thursday, July 21, but a staggering 195 House Republicans voted against the bill.
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
