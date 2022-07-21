ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Crews continue the search for missing Crawford County woman

By Brian Wilk
 3 days ago

Crews and volunteers continue to look for 34-year-old Candace Caffas, who was last seen on July 15.

On Thursday, crews set up their command post by Ernst Conservation Seeds on Mercer Pike in Union Township.

Volunteers, a helicopter, a mounted horse unit from Harrisburg, drones and even a K-9 unit searched acres of land.

“Everyone is still staying positive, everyone is still trying to find her and locate her and bring her back safely. We are continuing the search the same as yesterday. We added the mounted unit today, and they are covering a lot of ground on horseback,” said Trooper Cindy Schick, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Search continues for missing Crawford County woman

Just because she was not found yet does not mean the search is a failure.

“We don’t want people to give up. We want people to keep searching for her. The family needs to have the answer, and we are hoping she is still out there. We want people to go out and be active if they can and look for her,” Schick added.

Police add Caffas may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

She also suffers from a genetic disease which symptoms include weak muscle tone and poor feeding ability.

Her caretaker said because of Candace’s medical condition, the need to find her right away is that much more important.

Police arrest 13-year-old following weekend Wayne Street shooting

“She’s a little skittish so unless she really knows you , she might not come out unless you say my name or we have been having them say my dogs name which is basically her dog too. She calls my dog her dog , which is Otis,” said Stacy Cummings, Candace Caffas’ caretaker.

The trooper added there are some reports that say Candace is aggressive, but this is not true. She may be scared and run.

If you want to volunteer in the search, there is a Facebook page coordinating.

YourErie

YourErie

