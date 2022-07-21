Douglas County homeowners under Stage 1 water restrictions 02:27

Some Douglas County homeowners are now under Stage 1 water restrictions for the first time in 20 years and that could come with a hike in water rates.

"If you look at the banks of the reservoir you can see that there's some rock that protects the side of the reservoir normally the water would be up in that grey area," said Sam Calkins, General Manager for the Centennial Water and Sanitation District.

The Centennial Water and Sanitation District includes Highlands Ranch. Solstice and the Northern Douglas County Water and Sanitation District and on Thursday, Calkins showed CBS4 around the North Platte Reservoir, one of three water sources for the district.

"It should be up that high and you can clearly see that it's down several feet, we did have a little rain last night which is always nice but for the year we're about 2 inches below average rainfall and obviously the temperatures have been pretty hot," said Calkins.

The last time the district implemented stage one restrictions was 2002, before the South Platte Reservoir was constructed but the front range has been in a drought for the last several years.

"We were in a moderate drought until the latest update from the national weather service came out and now we're in a severe drought," he said.

On Thursday, district customers received a flyer in the mail detailing the drought situation and Stage 1 restrictions.

Under Stage 1 restrictions:

Outdoor irrigation is limited to 2 days per week, and those days are based on your address.

No watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Hand water trees and shrubs is allowed if a hose is equipped with a shut-off device, but not between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The flyer also details a potential rate hike. The Centennial Water Board of Directors will meet July 27 to vote on implementing a Stage 1 drought rate increase. If approved, drought rates will increase based on the amount of usage and billing would begin in August. The public is invited to attend.

"Right now, this is not an emergency. We have a system of wells that are really kind of resistant to any changes in the weather, droughts and so that's enough water to supply our customers' indoor needs it's not enough to meet all the irrigation needs," said Calkins.

He said it's unlikely people will face fines but the district is trying to do as much education and outreach as possible.

The goal is to reduce usage this summer between 15% and 20%.

For more information, visit the Centennial Water and Sanitation District's Drought Resource Center .