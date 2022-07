Johnny Adame struggled up the street towing everything he owned on a cart. He is one of many thousands of people homeless and considered unsheltered. "If I had a chance to be in my own place I would," he explained. It has not been possible for a very long time. He has been homeless, he says, since 2008."Rent's really high," he explained. "It's hard out here man, being out on the streets."A count by the Metro Denver Housing Initiative called the Point in Time count found 6,888 people and included those staying in shelters and outdoors on Jan. 24...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO