Providence City Councilors tonight introduced an ordinance to ban the sale and use of marijuana in all city parks after state law recently made recreational cannabis legal. “Providence is a smoke-free city. Children, their families, and anyone immunocompromised should not have to breathe in smoke while enjoying our beautiful parks. This is a public health concern,” said Council President John Igliozzi (Ward 7), who sponsored the amendment, which would expand on current city law.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 20 HOURS AGO