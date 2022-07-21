Police investigating rollover on I-29 near Sergeant Bluff

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — A crash earlier this afternoon in Sergeant Bluff has left one person injured.

Sergeant Bluff Fire Rescue was dispatched to an accident shortly around 1:30 p.m. today alongside Interstate 29.

One person sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby medical center.

Gaul said two witnesses stopped to help the victim of the crash until fire crews arrived at the scene.

Sergeant Bluff police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Anthony Gaul with Sergeant Bluff Fire Rescue said authorities need more time to collect information.

“It sounds from initial reports he was on the interstate when this happened. PD is doing their final investigation to determine that. He was not leaving the town of Sergeant Bluff on the on-ramp to 29 northbound though,” Gaul said.

