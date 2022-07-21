Hideki Matsuyama (wrist) withdraws after 77 at 3M Open

Citing a sore wrist, Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the 3M Open Thursday after his first round ended on a forgettable note.

The Japanese star and 2021 Masters champion put three straight shots into the water at the par-5 18th hole at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., carding a quadruple-bogey 9 when all was said and done.

Matsuyama’s drive bounced to the right and found the lake that the 18th hole wraps around. Neither of his next two shots out of the rough made it over the hazard.

He signed for a 6-over-par 77 before deciding to withdraw.

Matsuyama was the highest-ranked player in this week’s field in terms of both the Official World Golf Ranking (No. 14) and the FedEx Cup standings (No. 8). He has two wins in the 2021-22 season, most recently at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

Matsuyama’s name is also one of several being rumored as potential players to jump from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: