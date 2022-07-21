ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Six Milwaukee County women dead from domestic violence in just two weeks

By Katie Crowther
 3 days ago
Six Milwaukee County women have died in the past 12 days due to domestic violence. Three of those deaths happened this week.

They range in age from 19 to 66 and are all women of color. In their honor, we need to make sure this problem is addressed.

Ladda Donsanouphith, 49, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, who then turned the gun himself Wednesday near 34th and National.

Ladda Donsanouphith

Ladda, who's Hmong, leaves behind three sons. The youngest is just 16 years old. Her granddaughter, Adelyn, was the focus of a make-a-wish fundraiser organized by the Milwaukee Bucks last year.

On Tuesday night, Somali immigrant, Alwiya Mohamed, 20, was shot and killed by her husband. who then turned the gun on himself in the home they shared. Their one-year-old son was also home at the time.

Alwiya Mohamed

Alwiya's loved ones gathered to pray at the Milwaukee Islamic Dawah Center Thursday, before burying her at Forest Home Cemetery.

“She and her family have been part of this community since they came here from Somalia years ago,” said Willie Perry, the Executive Director of Milwaukee Islamic Dawah Center. “The family is devastated. They are all asking themselves if they missed red flags, or how this could have been prevented.”

A funeral for Ninoshka Maestre Lozada, 24, will be held on Saturday. Ninoshka moved here from Puerto Rico when she was 10. She was shot and killed in the backyard of her mother's home in West Allis Monday afternoon. Her four kids - ranging in age from 3 months to 5 years old - were there at the time. The family says Ninoshka's grandmother held her as she took her last breath.

Ninoshka Maestre Lozada

A 25-year-old man is custody for Ninoshka’s death. Family says it's her ex-boyfriend.

Last week, a mother and daughter were shot and killed inside their home near 6th and Ring. The family says La’Dasia Porter, 19, died trying to protect her mom, O’Keyin Riles, 42. Police are still looking for the shooter, who the family says is O’Keyin’s boyfriend.

La’Dasia Porter, 19, died trying to protect her mom O’Keyin Riles, 42.

And on July 8, Cynthia Walker, 66, was shot and killed by her boyfriend on her front porch near 44th and Wright. Cynthia’s daughter says her 7-year-old son witnessed the shooting.

Cynthia Walker

“There is something that we as parents, family members, religious leaders, and community organizations are missing,” Perry said. “We need to get to the root of what is causing this kind of violence toward one another, and specifically toward women. If there's something going on behind closed doors, we need to talk about that. We need to bring these issues to the surface so we can address them before they become lethal.”

Comments / 23

Matt Gamble
3d ago

So terribly sad and unfortunate. Our community and our country have lost any and all relationship with God or any level of spirituality. I think no one feels accountable anymore. So sad. Moms and Dads, please start taking your kids to church, or mosque, or whatever, but teach them right and wrong and consequences. It is the next generation that can save those in the future.

Reply
10
Joe Boy
3d ago

I pray for the families and pray for a better social welfare system. Where might the Office of Violence Prevention fit in these families' stories. Where are the neighbors if these folks who probably witnessed the progression.We have too many people in our society who have lost there moral compass, or never had it. Please report domestic violence when you see or hear it!

Reply
5
loretta
3d ago

No one deserves to live in fear , you’re home should be your safe place.

Reply
11
