Tenant shoots and kills landlord during argument about eviction, Florida police say

By Madeleine List
 3 days ago
Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed his landlord who was trying to evict him, according to a Florida police department.

A man accused of shooting and killing his landlord during an eviction argument was arrested after a manhunt, police in Florida said..

Officers responded to a home just before 11 a.m. on July 21 and found Cliff Perard, 38, shot to death in the backyard, according to a news release from the Sanford Police Department. A second person had also been shot and was taken to a hospital.

Andre Crist, 51, who had been living in the home as a tenant, is accused of shooting Perard and the second victim before fleeing,according to the news release. He’s considered armed and dangerous, the release says.

Crist was later arrested without incident, Sanford police said in an updated Facebook post.

Perard was trying to evict Crist from the home, and the two were arguing at the time of the shooting, the release says.

Sanford is about 25 miles north of Orlando.

Crist is facing charges of first-degree homicide and attempted homicide, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. Those who submit tips that lead to solving homicide cases are eligible for rewards of up to $5,000, according to police.

Commonsense
2d ago

Always take a police officer with you. Never try to take these matters on yourself. My brother just got his divorce finalized. His now ex-wife had 30 days to move out of the home. She stayed in the house with her boyfriend, a convict. They did not leave. They kept coming back. I told my brother to go talk to the cops. They told him what to do. They had already written up the necessary papers for an arrest if need be. I love good police officers.

Agent 47
3d ago

man felt threatened the landlord should have went about it differently. it's sad someone lost their life but. things are bad everywhere.

randy love
3d ago

u be suprised when a man cant pay rent and a landlord's want to evict them .that alone can make a man snap .

