ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen broadband project to cost $10 million

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKNR0_0goGpz9B00

HARLINGEN — After months of planning, officials here are searching for nearly $10 million in grant money to bridge the “digital divide” leaving about 34 percent of the city’s households without internet access.

Earlier this week, consultants presented city commissioners with a study projecting the cost of extending fiber optic lines connecting homes and city buildings to the internet at $9.7 million.

Now, officials are planning to tap funding sources to try to land grant money to finance the project.

“We’re trying to figure out our scope and find funding,” Assistant City Manager Craig Cook said Thursday. “We’re trying to identify our options and formulate the model — where we put the fiber and who potentially will be served.”

To help fund the project, officials are considering entering into agreements with partners that could include the Harlingen school district, Cameron County or an internet service provider, Assistant City Manager Josh Ramirez said.

“We want to make sure the students have access to high-speed connectivity,” he said. “We’re looking at connecting our municipal buildings.”

City households lacking internet access

Last year, city officials teamed up with the Harlingen school district to split the cost of paying Houston-based Cobb Fendley and Associates $100,000 to conduct a feasibility study focused on providing high-speed internet across town.

“The plan will aim to bridge the digital divide in the community and provide communication access to government entities, educational facilities, partners and unserved-undeserved communities,” the study presented Wednesday stated.

During a meeting, consultants said many of the city’s households lacked internet access.

“Getting connectivity across the city is the ultimate goal,” Project Manager Melissa Beaudry told commissioners. “We really are looking at building a fiber network for you all as a part of this design.”

Meanwhile, a map shows households with incomes under $40,000 in the area north of Wilson Road lack internet access.

“Many of their students do not have internet at their homes,” Project Engineer Jacob Triska said, referring to the Harlingen school district.

Tapping funding sources

In response to Commissioner Michael Mezmar’s question, Beaudry said she believed there was a “high probability” of landing grant money to fund the entire $9.7 million project.

“There is definitely funding out there to support the implementation,” she told commissioners.

Beaudry said possible funding sources include the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, offering a total of $3.75 billion and the American Rescue Plan Act, offering a total of $10 billion.

Service fee

To offer the service, officials are planning to charge a fee.

In Pharr, officials are charging monthly fees of $25 for their service, City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez said.

Officials have not set a timetable for the project’s completion, Ramirez said.

Revamping project

Last year, commissioners earmarked $4 million of the city’s $21 million share of the American Rescue Plan to help fund the project.

Since then, commissioners have reconsidered the project, agreeing to tap the money to fund other projects, Ramirez said.

Digital divide

In Harlingen, 7,887 homes, or 34.4 percent of a total of 22,901 households, lack broadband connection, ranking the city second to the bottom, ahead of only Pharr, according to the 2019 Census’ American Community Survey of 185 large and mid-sized cities.

Meanwhile, the Census survey ranked the city as fifth to the bottom based on its number of households lacking access to wireless connections.

At City Hall, Sergio Mujica, the city’s technology director, said many residents cannot afford high-speed internet service.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 death toll increases in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County has reported over 700 new cases of COVID-19. Cameron County has received an additional 742 laboratory reports of COVID-19. This includes the following 409 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Between Saturday and Monday, the county confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths. A La Feria man in his 90s and a […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr 1-69C project paving to begin tonight

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr I-69C project is prompting nightly paving to begin tonight. Nightly paving operations will begin tonight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on I-69C (US 281) south, from Sprague Street to Nolana Loop. The project is projected to be completed Sept. 24.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV to offer free digital trainings

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will conduct free digital literacy training to help local business owners hone their online skills. UTRGV has partnered with the RGV Partnership Foundation, a nonprofit organization, to start the trainings in mid-August. The in-person trainings, available in both...
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

HCISD board member of 27 years announces resignation

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A longtime Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District board member announced her resignation. Gerry Fleuriet, a Harlingen native, has served as a board member since 1996. Fleuriet plans to resign at the end of the month. “She fills any room that she walks into with joy and wisdom,” Bobby Muniz, HCISD Board […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Government
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Harlingen, TX
ValleyCentral

Free health clinics to be offered across South Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering free health clinics throughout the week at locations across South Texas. The department’s aim is to prepare for disasters and public health emergencies, an initiative that is now called Operation Border Health Preparedness. Available services at the clinics include medical exams, immunizations […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg CISD to provide school supplies

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (ECISD) will provide students with school supplies for the upcoming school year. The ECISD has joined several Rio Grande Valley districts in an effort to provide all students with school supplies for the 2022-2023 school year. Among the supplies...
EDINBURG, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Brownsville: Top rated 7 Best Places to Visit in Brownsville, Texas

Brownsville is a city in Cameron County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is on the western Gulf Coast in South Texas, adjacent to the border with Matamoros, Mexico. Brownsville’s location means that the beaches of the Gulf Coast are only 20 miles away. These beaches are best enjoyed in the summer but can be visited all year.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet
ValleyCentral

Cameron County to give away 1000 backpacks

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the start of the 2022-23 academic year around the corner, Cameron County Precinct 4 is offering free supplies to help parents during the back-to-school season. From 9 a.m. to noon on July 30, the county will offer free haircuts for children at 26623 White Ranch Road in La Feria. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Operation Border Health to offer free care

Operation Border Health/Preparedness is around the corner so get ready to receive a number of free health care services. House pets are also eligible to get treatment at zero cost from a team of experts from Texas A&M University in College Station. Formerly known as Operation Lone Star, OPHP is...
SAN BENITO, TX
buzznicked.com

Town Comes Up With Genius Idea Of Turning Abandoned Walmart Into America’s Largest Library

When going through almost every town in the United States, you are bound to find at least one Wal-Mart. But what happens when a Wal-Mart closes down? Although this doesn’t seem to happen very often, it leaves behind a very large, vacant building. Most cities don’t want to let this type of building just sit there. In McAllen, Texas their Wal-Mart did close their doors leaving a large building vacant. Rather than letting this store just sit there, they did something amazing. Check out the photos below of this Wal-Mart turned library! It’s now the largest single floor library in America! Very impressive!
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sbnewspaper.com

San Benito soldier dies in collision

At 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Sgt. Matthew Fernandez was driving on the opposite side of Interstate 14 near the Fort Hood T.J. Mills exit when he struck an oncoming 2013 Kia Optima traveling westbound near the Highway 190 interchange, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. TXDoT stated that...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Man wanted for credit card abuse

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownville Police Department is searching for a man accused of credit card abuse. Detectives with the Brownsville PD are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of attempting to make purchases at several retail stores with a stolen credit card. On...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
fox40jackson.com

Texas border stash house bust: 48 illegal migrants arrested

Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested dozens of illegal migrants Tuesday after finding them in two separate stash houses. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas being used as a possible stash house. The agents coordinated with other law enforcement agencies and responded to the location.
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Suspect, 27, wanted in murder of homeless man

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of murdering a homeless man. Keith Vladimir Garcia, 27, is wanted for murder, a 1st-degree felony. A warrant for Garcia’s arrest was issued in McAllen Municipal Court. The suspect is...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Latter-day Saints building first temple in the RGV

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first temple in the Rio Grande Valley for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is under construction and will unite church members from southern Texas and northern Mexico.  When completed, the temple will be 28,000 square feet and hold thousands of followers. Art Rascon who is a member […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

First responders recognized for saving family from fire in Donna home

First responders were recognized Friday by the Donna city council for their efforts in saving a family of five from a house fire. Crews responded to the Sunday blaze and broke the windows of the home to get the father and his three children out of the house while a female relative was trapped in the second floor of the home.
DONNA, TX
kurv.com

2 Killed In ATV Collision Near Alton

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators are looking into all of the factors that led to a deadly crash between two ATV’s west of Alton. Deputies responded to the scene early Saturday morning near Mile 5 Road and Minnesota Road. The crash killed one man, 36-year-old Marcos Ramos, and a male juvenile. Two females were injured and are expected to recover. Investigators suspect alcohol was one of the factors in the deadly accident.
ALTON, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
47
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy