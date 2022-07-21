Suspect accused of stabbing wife to death on H3 Freeway a Marine | UPDATE

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 19-year-old suspect accused of opening fire in McCully last week will appear in court on Monday. Officials said Tyler Legatasia was charged with assault for allegedly fired multiple rounds at a group of people. Investigators said a 17-year-old was shot multiple times after he and his...
HONOLULU (TCD) -- A U.S. Marine is accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife last week on the side of a highway and then injuring himself. Honolulu Police Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes said in a July 21 press conference that on July 20 at 6:18 p.m., witnesses driving down H-3 West allegedly saw a male "standing over a female stabbing her multiple times."
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -A man is in Honolulu Police custody after he attempted to evade officers by breaking into an Aiea home. Police say at about 1:15 Sunday morning, the suspect was in a car crash and ran from the scene. He then broke into a nearby home to hide. A 75-year-old man was inside the house at the time of the incident.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vigil was held at Kailua Beach Park on Sunday evening for the woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway last week. More than two dozen people gathered to remember 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi, who was pregnant. Friends and family say she was a vibrant,...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Secret Service alleges a Waipahu man used counterfeit checks to go on a spending spree, that included trying to buy a Land Rover and post bail for three people at OCCC. Samuela Tuikologahau, Jr. has a long criminal history in the state system that also includes...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The woman who was attacked by “Rocky” the monk seal at Kaimana Beach on Sunday did nothing to provoke the attack and was not even aware the seals were in the water, Hawaii state officials said. Officials with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that burned a Kapiolani Boulevard apartment early Sunday morning was deemed intentionally set, authorities said. The fire began around 1 a.m. in the Kaimuki area, police said. The homeowner declined an interview but allowed HNN a look inside at the damage. Walls and ceilings were...
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -A 20-year-old woman is in police custody after stealing dozens of items from an Ala Moana store. Honolulu Police say the suspect took over 60 items totaling $814.10 and left the store without paying.
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - An office manager for a local company is behind bars after allegedly committing computer fraud to pay herself hundreds of thousands of dollars. Honolulu Police officers apprehended 49-year-old Cherie Hemenway at a Kapolei home Saturday after a bench warrant was ordered for her arrest.
HONOLULU — A man’s left hand was severed by a sword at a Waikiki, Hawaii, 7-Eleven convenience store, officials say. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services told The Associated Press that emergency crews were called out to a 7-Eleven store after midnight Friday. First responders located a man near the entrance of the parking lot with “multiple lacerations, puncture wounds, and a severed hand,” and told the AP that it was the man’s left hand.
