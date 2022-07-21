ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Suspect accused of stabbing wife to death on H3 Freeway a Marine | UPDATE

By Matthew Nuttle
KITV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman is dead after being stabbed multiple...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

19-year-old suspect accused of shooting teen in McCully to appear in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 19-year-old suspect accused of opening fire in McCully last week will appear in court on Monday. Officials said Tyler Legatasia was charged with assault for allegedly fired multiple rounds at a group of people. Investigators said a 17-year-old was shot multiple times after he and his...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man tries to evade police by breaking into a 75-year-old man's Aiea home

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -A man is in Honolulu Police custody after he attempted to evade officers by breaking into an Aiea home. Police say at about 1:15 Sunday morning, the suspect was in a car crash and ran from the scene. He then broke into a nearby home to hide. A 75-year-old man was inside the house at the time of the incident.
AIEA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Kailua, HI
Crime & Safety
City
Kailua, HI
City
Marine Corps Base Hawaii, HI
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Us Marine Corps#Police#Violent Crime
KITV.com

Suspect charged in grisly Waikiki sword attack | UPDATE

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The suspect involved in a grisly attack in Waikiki early Friday has been charged. According to Honolulu Police an attempted murder charge against 46-year-old- Jason Walker was filed Saturday after he was accused of cutting off a man's hand using a sword.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KITV.com

Former mortgage broker employee accused of paying herself over $700k

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - An office manager for a local company is behind bars after allegedly committing computer fraud to pay herself hundreds of thousands of dollars. Honolulu Police officers apprehended 49-year-old Cherie Hemenway at a Kapolei home Saturday after a bench warrant was ordered for her arrest.
KAPOLEI, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Man’s left hand severed by sword at a Hawaii 7-Eleven store

HONOLULU — A man’s left hand was severed by a sword at a Waikiki, Hawaii, 7-Eleven convenience store, officials say. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services told The Associated Press that emergency crews were called out to a 7-Eleven store after midnight Friday. First responders located a man near the entrance of the parking lot with “multiple lacerations, puncture wounds, and a severed hand,” and told the AP that it was the man’s left hand.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy