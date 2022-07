Hodgkinson, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympic Games, ran a season's best time of 1:56.38 in the final and was just eight hundredths behind winner Athing Mu. Hodgkinson went into the home straight closing on Mu, after the Olympic champion had made her move with around 200m to go. Although Mu left a gap on the inside, the American used her long stride to just keep the Brit at bay.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO