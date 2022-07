For the first time in months, the average gas price is below $4 in Raleigh. The average price for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.98 in the City of Oaks, according to Monday's 3 a.m. update from AAA. The average in the state is $4.03, and the national average is $4.36.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO