Bob Arum has a hard time seeing how an undisputed welterweight fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford can make money for everyone involved. Arum, the head of Top Rank, was asked recently for his thoughts on what many observers believe to be the most competitive and most alluring fight in the sport today. A fight between WBA, WBC, and IBF champion Spence, of Desoto, Texas, and WBO titlist Crawford, of Omaha, Nebraska, has been percolating for a number of years but only recently gained steam. Both fighters have publicly declared their interest in making the fight and some outlets have reported that negotiations are underway.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO