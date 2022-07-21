Independent review planned for New York's COVID-19 response

A conservative-backed initiative to publish voter registration records from across the country online for public consumption can move forward over the objections of New Mexico election regulators, a federal judge has ordered in a preliminary opinion. Albuquerque-based...
According to Gov. J.B Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone thanks to COVID-19, so on July 22 he for the 32nd time gave himself emergency powers. At the end of this declaration, Pritzker will have wielded that authority for 895 of his 1,315 days in office. That is more than...
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits are being extended until December 1, 2022. The previous extension was set to end on July 31, 2022. As a result, expired driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's...
The National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado struck the Chicago area Saturday when a series of storms slammed the area. A brief EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 75 miles per hour touched down north of Manhattan, the NWS said Sunday. It produced sporadic tree damage...
