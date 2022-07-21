ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Independent review planned for New York's COVID-19 response

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn independent auditor will review the New York state government's...

Related
US judge OKs online publication of New Mexico voter records

A conservative-backed initiative to publish voter registration records from across the country online for public consumption can move forward over the objections of New Mexico election regulators, a federal judge has ordered in a preliminary opinion. Albuquerque-based...
POLITICS
Pritzker gives himself emergency COVID powers for 32nd time

According to Gov. J.B Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone thanks to COVID-19, so on July 22 he for the 32nd time gave himself emergency powers. At the end of this declaration, Pritzker will have wielded that authority for 895 of his 1,315 days in office. That is more than...
ILLINOIS STATE
Driver's License & ID Card Expiration Dates Extended To Dec 1

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits are being extended until December 1, 2022. The previous extension was set to end on July 31, 2022. As a result, expired driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's...
ILLINOIS STATE
NWS Confirms Third Tornado Touched Down in Chicago Area Saturday

The National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado struck the Chicago area Saturday when a series of storms slammed the area. A brief EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 75 miles per hour touched down north of Manhattan, the NWS said Sunday. It produced sporadic tree damage...
MANHATTAN, IL

